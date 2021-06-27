Weekend series get underway for Appy League West division squads

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League held multiple interleague series this week, especially for the Greeneville Flyboys who hold 1st place in the West division.

Their East division opponent this weekend is the Burlington Sock Puppets, who they beat 8-6 on Saturday at Pioneer Field in Greene Co. UCLA-product Emanuel Dean continues to hit the ball well for the Flyboys, driving in two runs in the first three innings to give his team the lead on both occasions.

The Kingsport Axmen returned to divisional action this weekend, taking the short drive down I-26 to take on the Johnson City Doughboys. A three-run Doughboys lead was squandered in the middle innings when the Axmen scored three in the 5th inning and another in the 6th, but JC responded with three runs in the 7th to take the lead back.

