USA Baseball pulls plug on Kingsport Axmen’s season

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — USA Baseball, the national governing body for amateur baseball, has decided to end the Kingsport Axmen’s 2021 season, according to a front office official.

According to Boyd Sports President Chris Allen, the season was canceled due to threats made against the team by a former player.

Boyd Sports manages the Kingsport Axmen.

Allen says players who wish to continue could possibly be matched with other teams.

This comes after former Kingsport pitcher Matthew Taylor was arrested for making threats, which led to the postponement of Monday’s and Tuesday’s games against Greeneville as a precaution. Taylor, a Kingsport native, was charged with false reports and harassment.

According to court documents, following his dismissal from the team, Taylor sent Snapchat messages to a player in which he said he would “kill everyone single one of y’all” and made references to “Columbine 2.0.”

Allen says counseling will be available to players who want it.

Boyd Sports also owns the Johnson City Doughboys, Greeneville Flyboys, and Elizabethton River Riders in the Appalachian League plus the minor league Tennessee Smokies team in Sevierville.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.