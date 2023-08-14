(WJHL) – Members of the Johnson City Doughboys organization keep raking in the postseason awards following a 2023 championship. Third baseman Logan Sutter has been named the 2023 Appalachian League Player of the Year, the league announced Monday.

The California native was dominant at the dish all summer long. He hit an impressive .363, while tying the single-season collegiate league record with 48 RBI. He also led the entire league in hits (58) and total bases (92) in 41 games played.

Sutter was an Appalachian League All-Star and was selected to participate in the 2023 Home Run Derby, as well. He launched nine homers during the season, which was tied-second in the league.

“Logan was critical to the Doughboys’ success this summer,” Doughboys manager Kevin Mahoney said in a statement. “When we needed a big hit, he delivered – consistently. His bat was a constant threat, and his ability to drive the baseball and drive in runs was tremendous.”

Sutter also contributed on the mound in Johnson City, finishing with a 1-0 record and a save. He pitched 11.0 innings, allowing just three hits and two walks, while striking out 13 batters.

The right-hander will play his first season with the Purdue Boilermakers this spring.