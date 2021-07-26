“Sunday Funday” brings interesting moments in Appy League ahead of all-star break

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League gets a few days off after Sunday night’s games, as the league heads into the all-star break with the all-star game set for Tuesday in Pulaski.

The Johnson City Doughboys struggled against the Princeton Whistlepigs on Saturday, losing 8-1, and kept that going with a 10-1 loss on “Sunday Funday” at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

In addition, the “river battle” took place between the Pulaski River Turtles and the Elizabethton River Riders. A 3-2 Pulaski lead in the 6th inning was put on hold due to a lightning delay, but they finished the game and the River Riders came back to get a 4-3 win, continuing their strong play as of late as they moved into 2nd place in the Appy League West division.

