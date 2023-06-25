(WJHL) – It had been a few years since brothers Matthew and Seth Buchanan stepped onto a baseball field wearing the same jersey. In fact, it’s been since 2021, when both helped Lebanon claim a VHSL state baseball title.

Matthew earned his first start of the season on the mound with the Bristol State Liners, after joining the team this week, while Seth stepped in at second base.

The lefty hurler went 3.0 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out four batters in a no-decision. Seth went 0-for-2 on the night, drawing a walk in three at-bats.

The State Liners used a two-run homer from Tariq Freeny to secure a 5-2 victory over the Kingsport Axmen.

The Johnson City Doughboys waited a few innings, but once again, found their offense in time to defeat the Danville Otterbots, 9-4.

Both Logan Sutter and Cameron King each chipped in a pair of RBIs in the victory.

In Greeneville, the River Riders became the second Appy League West Division team to reach double-digit wins with a 7-2 victory over the Flyboys.

Turner Swistak started the ball rolling for the visitors on the bump, throwing 4.0 innings, allowing just one run on a single hit. Will Bolinger secured the win in relief, however, throwing a hitless and scoreless sixth inning.

“Once you’re able to get ahead early and compete with your fastball, it opens up a lot of other things,” Swistak said after the game. “And so I was able to throw a few other breaking pitches for strikes and then got good counts when I needed to.”

“It started with Swistak,” River Riders manager Jeremy Owens said. “He pounded the zone, had good command today. You know, he was able to mix it up, keep him off balance. And we took advantage of couple of errors early in the game. So, we got an early lead throwing strikes – it’s a great combination for a win.”

Johnson City holds a three-game lead over the River Riders in the division headed into an off day on Monday.