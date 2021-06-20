State Liners sweep River Riders, take over 1st place in Appy League West division

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol State Liners have won four straight games after Sunday’s 12-3 win over the Elizabethton River Riders. With the win streak and Greeneville’s loss to Pulaski, the State Liners have taken over 1st place in the Appalachian League West division.
A three-run 2nd inning and seven-run 3rd inning powered the Bristol squad to a dominating win, handing the River Riders their third straight loss after going on a nice streak of their own when they won four of the last five games.
Kids also got to run the bases after the Father’s Day game for a fun night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.
The Kingsport Axmen also beat the Johnson City Doughboys, 2-1 in extra innings on a walk-off hit, taking both games of the series on a walk-off winner.