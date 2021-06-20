State Liners sweep River Riders, take over 1st place in Appy League West division

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol State Liners have won four straight games after Sunday’s 12-3 win over the Elizabethton River Riders. With the win streak and Greeneville’s loss to Pulaski, the State Liners have taken over 1st place in the Appalachian League West division.

A three-run 2nd inning and seven-run 3rd inning powered the Bristol squad to a dominating win, handing the River Riders their third straight loss after going on a nice streak of their own when they won four of the last five games.

The kids got to run the bases after the Elizabethton River Riders game on Sunday.

Kids also got to run the bases after the Father’s Day game for a fun night at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

The Kingsport Axmen also beat the Johnson City Doughboys, 2-1 in extra innings on a walk-off hit, taking both games of the series on a walk-off winner.