ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A five-run third inning turned the tides for the Bristol State Liners on Saturday night, as they overcame an early deficit to defeat Elizabethton, 11-7.

The River Riders notched the first two runs of the game in the opening frame, scoring on a RBI groundout and RBI single to take a 2-0 lead.

Bristol responded with two runs of their own in the second, only to see the tie slip away in the bottom half of the inning. Hayden Moore and Knox Preston put the home team back in front, 5-2.

But, a bases-loaded balk started a big inning for the State Liners, who also used a Tariq Freeny RBI single and a Joe Cardinale RBI double to push the lead to 7-5. The visitors would not trail again in the win.

The two teams will meet again Sunday evening at 5 p.m.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES;

Flyboys 7, Doughboys 4 (Game 1)

Doughboys 9, Flyboys 7 (Game 2)

Axmen 8, WhistlePigs 7