State Liners hit walk-off winner over the Doughboys in high-scoring ballgame

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The ball was flying off the bats in Friday’s Appalachian League game between the Johnson City Doughboys and Bristol State Liners at Boyce Cox Field in Bristol.

Both teams traded a number of runs in the 3rd through 5th innings, and after a scoreless 6th, the Doughboys took the lead in the 7th. Cherokee Nichols had the bases loaded and hit a triple on a deep flyball to right, scoring all three runs.

It didn’t take long for Bristol to come back, tying the game at 10-10 to force extra innings before Cort Maynard hitting a walk-off hit to take the 12-11 win.

The State Liners sit just one game back of the Greeneville Flyboys for 1st place in the West division.