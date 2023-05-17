JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Doughboys roster has expanded to include one very helpful four-legged friend.

Rocky will serve as the Appy League team’s bat dog, retrieving the players’ bats back to the dugout.

“Rocky is ready to Rally the Troops in 2023,” said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis in a release. “We are very eager to introduce Rocky as the official bat dog for the 2023 season. His eagerness to retrieve the Doughboys bats this summer will be a welcome addition to TVA Credit Union Ballpark.”

Rocky, a 2-year-old black lab, has competed in dock diving competitions across the country. His owner, Meg Hackett, said that when he is not competing, Rocky loves to go hiking and camping in the area.

“We are over the moon excited,” said Hackett. “This has been a dream of ours for quite a long time. We used to sing ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ to him when he was a puppy. We are a big-time baseball family, so it is hard to believe it’s really happening, and alongside our home team which makes it so much better. Go Doughboys!”

Rocky will also be competing in the dock dive at the Meet the Mountains Festival in Johnson City.

The Doughboys kick off their season at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on June 6.