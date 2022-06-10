(WJHL) – Friday night’s Appalachian League action saw a handful of first achieved around the Tri-Cities.

Elizabethton jumped out to an early lead, but had to wrangle it back in Bristol, as the River Riders and State Liners finished the regulation nine innings tied, 8-8. However, Bristol failed to score in the sudden death extra half inning, giving Elizabethton the victory.

Bristol’s Braxton Church led all batters on the night with four RBI.

In Kingsport, the Axmen suffered their first loss of the season to winless Bluefield, 4-0.

The Ridge Runner pitching staff allowed the home team just four hits on the night, as the Axmen finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

In Greeneville, the Johnson City Doughboys earned their first win of the season as well, crushing the Flyboys 10-1.