(WJHL) – Appalachian League contests in both Elizabethton and Johnson City came down to the wire on the first seven-inning Sunday of the season.

Isaac Williams played hero for the River Riders in the bottom of the seventh inning, sending a ground ball into center field to grab a 2-1 victory.

The Doughboys held a 3-0 lead over the River Turtles until the fifth inning, when the visitors tallied four runs to take a slight advantage. Matt Miceli knotted the game back up, 4-4, for Johnson City in the bottom half of the inning.

The two teams would go to sudden-death extras, where Pulaski held the home team scoreless for the win.

The Doughboys fall to 0-4 on the season and will travel the short distance to Elizabethton to continue their season on Monday.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES

Kingsport Axmen 4, Bluefield Ridge Runners 0

Greeneville Flyboys 16, Bristol State Liners 4