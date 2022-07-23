ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Teams began one final series on Saturday before the Appalachian League All-Star Break on Monday and Tuesday. The Sock Puppets and River Riders boast a combined 13 All-Stars that will participate in the upcoming festivities in Burlington.

The Sock Puppets opened the scoring at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, as Collin Rothermel’s wild pitch allowed Evan Appelwick to score.

A Tianzhou Zhu home run gave the visitors a 4-0 advantage by the fourth inning, but Elizabethton battled back.

A Connor Price two-run homer and a Brendan Jones two-RBI single helped get the River Riders within striking distance. Then, in the ninth inning, a Nelson Smith RBI double tied the game, 5-5.

Peyton Basler played hero just moments later, as an RBI-single allowed Brody Green to score, ending the game, 6-5.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Greeneville Flyboys 18, Bristol State Liners 15

Johnson City Doughboys vs. Bluefied Ridge Runners (PPD to July 24)

Kingsport Axmen vs. Pulaski River Turtles (PPD to July 24)