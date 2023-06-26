(WJHL) – Monday is usually an off day for the teams of the Appalachian League. This week’s day of rest had to feel particularly good for the Elizabethton River Riders, knowing they won three of their four games this past week.

The team finished off the weekend with a dominant sweep of Greeneville, allowing the Flyboys just five hits and two totals runs in a pair of games.

Manager Jeremy Owens chalks up the early-season success to the aggressiveness of his arms, as they’ve worked their secondary pitches for strikes with regularity.

“It all works together – when they’re throwing strikes and we’re able to get some runs across early,” he said. “You know, it just keeps us upbeat and we can just keep playing the game.”

But, the players believe it’s the staff’s connection off the field that has made the difference.

“Getting to know each other like we’ve known each other for years is just the best thing for building a good team and especially the pitching staff,” Akron pitcher Spencer Atkins explained.

“I think our team chemistry – especially for a summer ball team for guys that are, you know, only here for two months together and are coming from all over the country,” Louisiana Tech commit Turner Swistak added. “We’ve definitely clicked and we’re playing really good baseball right now.”

The River Riders will return to action on Tuesday against the Kingsport Axmen.