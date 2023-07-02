ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Only one Appalachian League West Division squad played at home this weekend, while the rest finished up series on the road.

The River Riders put up five runs in the fourth inning to provide plenty of cushion over the Bristol State Liners. Elizabethton starter, Turner Swistak, hardly needed that much support.

The righty went 5.1 innings, allowing just five hits and one earned run in the victory.

Bristol got a pair of runs in the sixth inning after Swistak’s exit, but it wasn’t enough in a 7-3 defeat.

The State Liners travel to Bluefield on Monday, while Elizabethton stays home to welcome Greeneville.

OTHER SUNDAY SCORES:

Sock Puppets 6, Doughboys 4

Axmen 11, River Turtles 1

Flyboys 9, WhistlePigs 7