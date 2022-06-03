JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite a middle-innings spark from the home team, Elizabethton completed the road sweep to start the 2022 Appalachian League season, defeating Johnson City 11-5 on Friday night.

The River Riders’ Owen Carapellotti notched 5 RBI on a pair of hits, while teammate Austin Roccaforte added 4 RBI of his own in the win.

Both teams will be back in action Saturday night at home, with Johnson City hosting Pulaski (0-2) and Elizabethton hosting Danville (2-0) at 7 p.m.

OTHER APPY LEAGUE SCORES

Kingsport Axmen 3, Greeneville Flyboys 1

Princeton Whistlepigs 3, Bristol State Liners 2 (Game 1)

Princeton Whistlepigs 1, Bristol State Liners 1 (Game 2)