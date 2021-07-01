River Riders sweep Doughboys in Wednesday’s Appy League action

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Elizabethton River Riders spent some time towards the bottom of the Appalachian League West division earlier this season, but have turned around their season over the last couple weeks by sitting firmly in the 3rd spot of the division.

The ‘Betsy squad wrapped up a sweep of the Johnson City Doughboys with a 9-2 win on Wednesday, scoring six runs in the 1st inning to open the game up.

In addition, the Bristol State Liners overcame a four-run deficit to beat the Danville Otterbots, 8-4 at Boyce Cox Field.

Check out the highlights in the clip above!