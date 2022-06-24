ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The first inning home run from Avery Owusu-Asiedu was the spark that ignited a River Riders Friday night win, 9-7 over visiting Princeton.

Elizabethton built a 9-2 advantage, but saw it shrink to just two runs, thanks to an RBI groundout and a grand slam from the Whistlepigs’ Jesse Robinson. But, the River Riders closed things down in the ninth inning to preserve the victory.

Austin Roccaforte and Owusu-Asiedu each chipped in three RBI for the home team in the win.

Elizabethton (10-11) will travel to Greeneville tomorrow night for a 7 p.m. matchup with the Flyboys.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Johnson City Doughboys 2, Burlington Sock Puppets 1

Greeneville Flyboys 8, Kingsport Axmen 7

Pulaski River Turtles 4, Bristol State Liners 4