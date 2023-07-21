(WJHL) – Elizabethton started the evening still with a chance to challenge Johnson City for the Appalachian League West Division title. However, by the end of the night, that slim chance had faded.

Despite a late rally in Game 1 of a doubleheader, the River Riders dropped a 10-6 decision to the Danville Otterbots. Matty Wright led the way at the dish for the home team with a pair of RBI.

The River Riders would mount an enormous comeback in Game 2 for a 10-7 victory. Skylar King, Hunter Porter, Hayden Moore and Dylan Knowles all contributed two RBI in the win.

The Doughboys (28-9) came up short on the road at Bluefield, 5-1. But, because of Elizabethton’s Game 1 loss, Johnson City mathematically secured the division’s top spot.

Johnson City will host the winner of the East Division in the Appalachian League Championship Game on Wednesday, August 2.

In Kingsport, the River Turtles scored in bunches to blank the Axmen, 10-0.

OTHER FRIDAY SCORES:

WhistlePigs 8, State Liners 3

Flyboys 12, Sock Puppets 6