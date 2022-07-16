ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite a slow start from both sides, the River Riders found their offensive footing in the middle innings to hand the Doughboys their first loss since Monday, 7-3.

Elizabethton’s Harrison Rodgers cracked the game wide open with a grand slam in the fifth inning, bringing his RBI total to 22 on the season.

The two teams will close out their series on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. before an off day on Monday.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Greeneville Flyboys 5, Kingsport Axmen 3

Pulaski River Turtles 12, Bristol State Liners 6