ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Collin Rothermel’s six shutout innings all but sealed a 5-0 Sunday win for Elizabethton over Johnson City.

The rising-sophomore at Kansas State allowed just four hits and no runs for his third victory of the summer. Brody Green also launched his first home run of the season to jump start the River Rider offense.

Elizabethton remains in second place in the Appalachian League West Division by a half game over Johnson City headed into Monday’s off day.