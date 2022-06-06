(WJHL) – Despite an early lead on the road, Johnson City fell again to Elizabethton, this time at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark, 7-4.

Jacob Bockenstedt pitched brilliantly for the Doughboys, striking out eight batters in four scoreless innings of work. Harrison Rodgers led the way for the home team on offense, hitting 3-for-5 with 3 RBI, including a home run in the win.

The two teams will meet again on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.

In Kingsport, the Axmen keep rolling, wracking up 18 hits in a monster 13-3 victory over the River Turtles.

All but one batter in Kingsport’s lineup has at least one RBI on the night, while Evan Demurias earned his first victory on the mound. The North Carolina A&T product went six innings, allowing five hits and two earned runs.

The Axmen and River Turtles will finish their two-game set on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Greeneville Flyboys 4, Danville Otterbots 3

Burlington Sock Puppets 11, Bristol State Liners 6