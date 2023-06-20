ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The River Riders used four first-inning runs to secure a thirds-straight win, 10-2 over the WhistlePigs.

DJ Dillehay led the way for Elizabethton at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and a double, as well as two runs scored. Kai Leckszas earned the win on the mound, pitching 3.1 innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six batters.

The two teams will clash again on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Axmen 8, Otterbots 5

Flyboys 15, State Liners 2

Doughboys-River Turtles (PPD to Wednesday doubleheader)