KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Elizabethton seemed well on its way to a victory after just the first inning from Hunter Wright Stadium, as Avery Owusu-Asiedu and Alex McCoy each hit homers to build a 5-1 lead.

However, a furious eighth-inning comeback from Kingsport put them in front, 8-7, off the bat of Jake Perry. But, the River Riders answered back with four of their own runs in the ninth to seal the 11-9 victory.

Elizabethton’s Baker Cox earned the win and a blown save for his performance on the mound. Ryan Widmeier earned his first save of the summer.

OTHER APPALACHIAN LEAGUE SCORES:

Greeneville Flyboys 10, Johnson City Doughboys 2

Bluefield Ridge Runners 22, Bristol State Liners 2