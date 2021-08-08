River Riders, Flyboys fall in Appy League regular season finale

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The final night of the Appalachian League regular season took place Saturday night across the area, with every team but Bristol in action after the State Liners had to end their season early due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the team.

Elizabethton took a 1-0 lead over Danville with a bases loaded walk but stranded all three runners after that, proving to be costly as the River Riders lose their finale to the Otterbots, 4-2 at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark in Elizabethton.

In Greeneville, the Flyboys were stunned by the Johnson City Doughboys losing 12-2 in the final game of the regular season. Despite the loss, the Flyboys still have one more game to play: the Appy League championship game on Monday at home against the Pulaski River Turtles.