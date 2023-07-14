(WJHL) – Neither of the Appalachian League games scheduled for Friday night in Northeast Tennessee were played, due to inclement weather and the field conditions it caused.

The River Riders and Flyboys were forced to cancel their contest in Carter County. The two teams are not scheduled to meet again this season, and therefore the game will not be made-up.

In Bristol, torrential rain put the entire outfield of Bryce Cox Field underwater, at one point. A nearby creek ran so swiftly across the outfield that it caused part of an exterior fence in right field to be torn down.

The Doughboys and State Liners will make up Friday’s game as a doubleheader in Johnson City on Friday, July 28.

The Kingsport Axmen were the only West Division team to see action on Friday night in Danville. Logen Sutton grounded into a double play in the first inning to score the opening run of the game for the Axmen.

However, the Otterbots scored the next seven tallies, including four in the fourth, in a 7-2 victory.

Payton Allen (Houston) paced Kingsport with a trio of hits on the night and added a run scored.

SATURDAY APPY LEAGUE SCHEDULE:

Ridge Runners @ Doughboys – 7 p.m.

State Liners @ Flyboys – 7 p.m.

Axmen @ Sock Puppets – 7 p.m.

River Riders @ River Turtles – 7 p.m.