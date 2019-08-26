Pirates Hold Sole Possession of Division’s Top Spot

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) All weekend the Cardinals and Pirates have been duking it out for the top spot in the Appalachian League West with Bristol wrapping up Sunday with 10-8 victory and more importantly sole possession of first.

Pirates manager Kieran Mattison knows every game gives his team a chance to improve.

“Every day we have an opportunity to get better as individuals and as a team and this includes the staff as well, so we go out and try to capitalize on opportunities of getting better and being the best we can be,” Mattison said. “The opponent is the opponent, we can’t change the opponent, the only thing we can do is compete our tails off and give ourselves a chance to win every game.”

The Bucs skipper also added how Sunday’s win plays into the postseason race.

“It’s a step towards our goal of fighting to get in the playoffs and we’ve been working at it since day one and guys have been big on the process and building chemistry and a bunch of brothers playing for each other.”

Bristol wraps up the regular season with a home series against Danville, while Johnson City goes on the road against Kingsport.