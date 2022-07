JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Doughboys have a new video board at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

General Manager Kiva Fuller said the video board is in the final stages of completion and will be debuted at Friday night’s game against the Elizabethton River Riders.

The board is 16 feet wide and 30 feet tall and features a full-color display, MPH pitch radar and live camera interaction with fans and players.