New Kingsport travel team to be known as ‘Road Warriors’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The travel baseball team created to play the remainder of the Kingsport Axmen’s season will be known as the Road Warriors.

The Road Warriors will play the remaining away games on the Axmen’s schedule. For the scheduled home games, the team will see if those games can be played at their opponent’s stadium instead.

The team will play its first game tonight against the Bristol State Liners.

Chris Allen, the president of Boyd Sports, which manages Kingsport’s Appalachian League team, said it is unclear if the travel team will pick up the Axmen’s record, which stands at 12–19.

The Road Warriors will don the Axmen’s away jerseys which have “Kingsport” across the chest instead of “Axmen.”

Allen said they currently have a little over 20 players on the roster, most of whom are from the region. He also said the team could pull some Axmen players as well.

Current Road Warriors roster

USA Baseball, the national governing body for amateur baseball, decided to end the Kingsport Axmen’s 2021 season after a former player made threats.