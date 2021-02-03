New era, new names for Appalachian League

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The re-branding of the Appalachian League is bringing some history lessons with it, as team names pay tribute to local history.

By Wednesday, three teams had released new names: the Bristol State Liners, the Burlington Sock Puppets, and the Johnson City Doughboys.

Late Wednesday afternoon, the Elizabethton team announced its new name as the “River Riders”, paying tribute to the nearby Watauga River, which sits just behind their ballpark.

News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun takes a look at the new era for the Appy League.

This time last year, the Appalachian League was just a hair close to losing their teams altogether, but with this second opportunity and a fresh start, league officials and owners are using this as a way to build and move forward.

Johnson City Doughboys general manager Zac Clark told Kassahun the organization was hoping to honor the military both past and present.

“The story goes, right around 1910, our professional Johnson City baseball team here was the ‘Johnson City Soldiers,'” Clark explained. “When we looked at re-branding, that’s kind of where we started. We initially thought, well, what if we were the Johnson City Soldiers again?’

The Doughboys’ was a popular nickname for American infantrymen during World War I, until the 1940s. A theory from the name’s origin goes back to when soldiers made long treks over dusty terrain giving them the appearance of being covered in flour or dough.

“​We found out that there was a wonderful monument right over the center field wall called ‘The Spirit of the American Doughboy,'” Clark said. “What an honor it is to have that in our community. Doughboys just kind of stood out and was a name that we could really end up selecting so we put it on the list.”

Johnson City native and Milligan University baseball player Benjamin Grayble gave positive remarks for the name change, with his eyes set on the future of the league.

“I think it’s great that they got into the history, dating back, not just kind of picking a random name. I like it. It’s catchy: the Doughboys,” Grayble said. “That’d be awesome if I got a chance to play here.”

Teams submitted names for league approval and the changes will not cost them anything, thanks to the MLB.

Clark said, “Hopefully, we’ll be able to build more baseball fans, you know, young and old and bring more people out to the ballpark and folks will realize that not every city has something like this. Not everybody gets to witness this.”

The Doughboys can be seen in action on opening day, which will be June 3, against the Bristol State Liners.