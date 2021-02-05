Names revealed for all Tri-Cities region Appalachian League teams

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As of Friday morning, all five Appalachian League teams in the Tri-Cities region had revealed their new identities as the league moves in a new direction.

The league is transforming from minor league affiliates to a collegiate wood-bat league; a summer league for the nation’s most promising college freshmen and sophomores.

According to a release from the MLB, the Appy League will now become part of the Prospect Development Pipeline effort to help create a pathway for amateur baseball players.

You can read more about the individual teams at the links below.

Bristol State Liners

* @thestateliners have entered the chat * Up next, welcome the Bristol State Liners to the #AppyLeague! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/IibP41gyi1 — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) February 1, 2021

The new name celebrates 100 years since Bristol returned to the Appalachian League. When the team returned in 1921 after an eight year hiatus, it was branded the “State Liners.”

Johnson City Doughboys

DESCRIBING THE DOUGHBOYS: The name for the @JC_Doughboys was picked because of the connections and roots to the city, along with bringing "pride and patriotism."



OTHER NAMES THAT WERE SUGGESTED:

Boom Squirrels

Wagon Wheels

Steam

Locomotives

Spokes



🔊@ZacClark4L pic.twitter.com/t08IsqJ6ho — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) February 2, 2021

The name has connections to Johnson City, as there is a statue named “The Spirit of the American Doughboy” located behind the baseball stadium, honoring the lives lost in World War I.

Elizabethton River Riders

Elizabethton’s news @AppyLeague team is… the River Riders!! Paying homage to the Watauga River flowing right by the ballpark is awesome, and they’re keeping the old mascot Rookie! This collegiate wood bat league is going to look awesome this summer. @WJHL11 #AppyLeague pic.twitter.com/HXAWXLapu4 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 3, 2021

Time for @elzriverriders to join the wave 🌊



Help us welcome the Elizabethton River Riders to the #AppyLeague 👏 pic.twitter.com/s3S1ZoOmZe — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) February 3, 2021

The Elizabethton team announced its new name as the “River Riders”, paying tribute to the nearby Watauga River, which sits just behind their ballpark.

Greeneville Flyboys

.@GFlyBoys are ready for takeoff ✈️



Our newest name drop goes to the Greeneville Fly Boys 👊 pic.twitter.com/cUmq7H1JMD — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) February 4, 2021

Greeneville’s Appalachian League baseball team, formerly known as the Reds, has a new name: the Greeneville “Flyboys.” The Greeneville Flyboys will open their season on June 3 at Elizabethton.

Kingsport Axmen

The Axmen join the Doughboys, Flyboys, River Riders, State Liners and Sock Puppets in the revamped @AppyLeague … thoughts on the new names? https://t.co/dDoH4v81KU — David McAvoy (@DavidMcAvoyWJHL) February 5, 2021

The Appalachian League has also revealed Burlington’s new name as the “Sock Puppets” and Pulaski’s new name as the “River Turtles.”

Drumroll please 🥁 Introducing the Burlington Sock Puppets! Join us in welcoming the new-look @gosockpuppets to the #AppyLeague pic.twitter.com/xsxbBSE2uC — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) February 1, 2021

We are being turtle-y serious right now 🐢



Introducing the Pulaski River Turtles, the newest addition to the #AppyLeague! ⚾ pic.twitter.com/fIyPtsig7N — Appalachian League (@AppyLeague) February 5, 2021

We are still waiting on the identity of teams in Bluefield, Danville, and Princeton.