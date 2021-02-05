Names revealed for all Tri-Cities region Appalachian League teams

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- As of Friday morning, all five Appalachian League teams in the Tri-Cities region had revealed their new identities as the league moves in a new direction.
The league is transforming from minor league affiliates to a collegiate wood-bat league; a summer league for the nation’s most promising college freshmen and sophomores.
According to a release from the MLB, the Appy League will now become part of the Prospect Development Pipeline effort to help create a pathway for amateur baseball players.
You can read more about the individual teams at the links below.
Bristol State Liners
The new name celebrates 100 years since Bristol returned to the Appalachian League. When the team returned in 1921 after an eight year hiatus, it was branded the “State Liners.”
Johnson City Doughboys
The name has connections to Johnson City, as there is a statue named “The Spirit of the American Doughboy” located behind the baseball stadium, honoring the lives lost in World War I.
Elizabethton River Riders
The Elizabethton team announced its new name as the “River Riders”, paying tribute to the nearby Watauga River, which sits just behind their ballpark.
Greeneville Flyboys
Greeneville’s Appalachian League baseball team, formerly known as the Reds, has a new name: the Greeneville “Flyboys.” The Greeneville Flyboys will open their season on June 3 at Elizabethton.
Kingsport Axmen
The Appalachian League has also revealed Burlington’s new name as the “Sock Puppets” and Pulaski’s new name as the “River Turtles.”
We are still waiting on the identity of teams in Bluefield, Danville, and Princeton.