MLB to announce new format for Appalachian League next week

(WJHL) — Major League Baseball and USA Baseball, the national governing body for amateur baseball, will announce a new format for the Appalachian League next week.

The announcement will take place Tuesday at noon ET.

The plan will involve college players taking part in wood-bat play each summer.

MLB says the parties are in contact with the NCAA to ensure athlete eligibility requirements are met.

The Appalachian League, a rookie-class Minor League Baseball league, consists of eight teams: the Bluefield Blue Jays, Bristol Pirates, Burlington Royals, Danville Braves, Elizabethton Twins, Greeneville Reds, Johnson City Cardinals, Kingsport Mets, Princeton Rays, and Pulaski Yankees.