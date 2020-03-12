MiLB to delay start of 2020 season

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WJHL) — Minor League Baseball has become the latest professional sports league to announce major changes due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The league announced Thursday that it will delay the start of the 2020 season.

“We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date,” MiLB said in a statement. “We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so.”

MLB announced it has suspended spring training games and will delay the start of the 2020 season by at least two weeks.

The Appalachian League, a MiLB league, has five teams in the Tri-Cities area: the Bristol Pirates, Elizabethton Twins, Greeneville Reds, Johnson City Cardinals, and Kingsport Mets.