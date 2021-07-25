Matthew Buchanan delivers strong start, not enough as State Liners fall to Flyboys

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Matthew Buchanan helped Lebanon High School win the Class 2 baseball state championship earlier this summer, and then joined the Bristol State Liners of the Appalachian League just days later. Now, he’s contributing in solid amounts.

Buchanan made his third start of the season on Saturday in a high-stakes West division battle against the Greeneville Flyboys to start a weekend series. The State Liners are third in the division behind the Flyboys in first and the Elizabethton River Riders in second.

The future University of Virginia pitcher threw five innings, allowing just one run on four hits, notching four strikeouts and recording 14 first-pitch strikes. He earned a well-deserved handshake from manager Dave Trembley, who coached in the majors and will coach the West team in the Appalachian League All-Star Game.

The strong start did not result in a win, something he’s not used to after never losing a start in his entire high school career. The State Liners bullpen took over in the 6th inning and allowed five runs, including a two-run homerun, making it a 6-0 ballgame.