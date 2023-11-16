HUNTINGTON, W.Wa. (WJHL) — Huntington, West Virginia will once again be home to an Appalachian League team starting next season.

The Appalachian League announced Thursday that Marshall University will host the new team, which will play its home games at the university’s new baseball stadium.

“We are thrilled that the Appy League will be returning to Huntington and looking forward to partnering with Marshall University and the rest of the Huntington community on this new team,” said Brian Graham, executive director of the Appalachian League. “Marshall’s new baseball facilities will provide players with one of the best summer collegiate experiences in the country and further our goal of making the Appy League the destination for elite college players in the summer.”

Thursday’s announcement comes a month after it was revealed that Princeton, West Virginia’s Appalachian League team, the Princeton Whistlepigs, would not return for the 2024 season, according to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.

Huntington previously hosted an Appy League team from 1990-1995.

The new team will feature multiple players from Marshall University.

“We did a ton of research and wanted what was best for our region, our ballpark and our community,” said Christian Spears, director of athletics at Marshall University. “That made the decision to go with the Appalachian League a no-brainer. With the backing of the MLB and their support, we knew this was best for us all!”

The team’s name and logo will be revealed at a later date.