JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League is set for a pair of days off after the Fourth of July holiday this week – giving players, coaches and staff a chance for a breather. Perhaps, even a chance to return home or visit friends and family.

For one Johnson City Doughboy, that trip home will be rather short.

Caleb Marmo is back in town after successful Hilltopper baseball career that finished in 2020. Since then, the Science Hill graduate committed to Wake Forest, before playing this past spring with Junior College powerhouse, Walters State Community College.

This summer, he’s joined the Doughboys in progress and has made an impact in the outfield and at the plate. Marmo is batting .256 with 4 RBI in 15 games played so far this season.

Each night he gets to play ball in front of friends and family here in his home town – and it doesn’t get old.

“Writing names on the pass list every night – it’s fun getting to see familiar faces in the crowd,” he said. “A lot of good memories on this field and I get to make some more this summer with a good group of guys, good coaches and just a great atmosphere, you know.”

Marmo played 36 games for the Senators this season as a redshirt-freshman, cherishing his opportunities and teammate all the way into the NJCAA World Series.

“There’s a reputation to your name so everyone knows who you are – it’s really fun,” he said. “It’s good to play for a team with pride and such a tight-knit group. You can’t beat it – it’s something that every kid would want to do, you know.”

Even still, one of his goals this summer to catch the attention of some bigger programs with his play on the Appalachian League stage.

“Every kid is here to get better and if you’re getting recruited by schools and get your name out there, which is something I’m trying to do,” he said. “Just make friends, make lifelong friendships and meet new people. It’s part of the game, you know.”

The Doughboys will return to action on Thursday against the Kingsport Axmen. First pitch from Hunter Wright Stadium is slated for 7 p.m.