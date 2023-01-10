JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After coaching the Johnson City Doughboys in 2022, manager Kevin Mahoney will return to the dugout for a second-straight season in the same role, Boyd Sports announced on Tuesday.
Mahoney led the Doughboys to a 30-24 record last summer, as the club finished second place in the West Division.
“I am thrilled to be returning to manage the Johnson City Doughboys for the 2023 season,” Mahoney said in a statement. “My family and I thoroughly enjoyed our time in Johnson City and love everything that the city has to offer.”
“I was very proud of the season we had last year and am extremely grateful to Boyd Sports and the Boyd family for giving me the opportunity to lead the Doughboys again,” he continued. “I am excited to continue to work with the amazing people in the front office that work so hard for us to be able to compete in such a beautiful stadium.”
Mahoney was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 23rd Round of the 2009 MLB Draft. He played for six seasons with the organization before retiring in 2014. Mahoney spent the following seven years as a coach in the Yankees organization.
The Johnson City Doughboys will open their 2023 season at home, inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark, on Tuesday, June 6 against the Greeneville Flyboys.