Kingsport Road Warriors to play eight home games

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Road Warriors, the travel team created to play the rest of the Kingsport Axmen’s season, will play eight games at Hunter Wright Stadium during the final stretch of the 2021 season.

Boyd Sports, which manages Kingsport’s Appalachian League team, announced Monday that the team will return to Kingsport with a doubleheader against the Greeneville Flyboys at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The team will finish the three-game series at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The Road Warriors will then host the Bristol State Liners on Friday and again Saturday for a doubleheader.

The final two home games are set for Aug. 6 and 7.

The Road Warriors team was rapidly assembled by Boyd Sports after USA Baseball ended the Axmen’s season earlier this month. USA Baseball’s decision stemmed from an incident in which a former player was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill people.

“We are delighted to be able to come back and finish our season,” Boyd Sports President/COO Chris Allen said in a release. “We have spent countless hours coordinating the proper security measures at our ballpark to ensure the utmost safety for the players, coaches, staff and fans. These young men who have stepped up to play on our road team deserve this finish. They have played hard and I hope everyone in Kingsport comes out and shows their support for the guys! Baseball is back in Kingsport!”

Tickets for the remaining Road Warriors games may be purchased online, over the phone, or at the box office.