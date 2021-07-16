Kingsport Road Warriors debut spoiled by State Liners; Doughboys snap losing streak

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Axmen had their season canceled by USA Baseball, but that could not keep America’s Pastime away from the Model City. Boyd Sports organized a new baseball team in under 24 hours, called the Kingsport Road Warriors, which debuted tonight.

A positive start turned sour quickly, as the Bristol State Liners put on an offensive clinic to beat the Road Warriors, 25-6 before a rain delay in the 8th inning called the rest of the game.

Despite a lopsided final score, the new kids on the block proved they at least belong on the diamond. They took a 5-4 lead in the 5th inning by bringing eight batters to the plate and scoring three.

Luke Hale wrapped up his senior season at Sullivan East just a couple months ago, but jumped into a new uniform and started for the Road Warriors. After a rocky first two innings, allowing four runs including a two-run home run, he settled in with perfect 3rd and 4th innings.

The Road Warriors now hit the road to Elizabethton this weekend. They are not expected to play any games at Hunter Wright Stadium in Kingsport until the end of the month, at the earliest.