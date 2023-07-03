(WJHL) – There were plenty of fans in the stands to catch a showing of America’s Pastime on the eve of Independence Day.

In Kingsport, an early string of errors gave the Doughboys a 1-0 edge over the Axmen. But, it was just a blip on the screen, as Kingsport exploded for an 11-4 victory.

Former Tennessee Vol, Hollis Fanning, pitched another gem – going 6.0 innings, allowing just two hits and an unearned run, while striking out six batters. Shea McGahan led the Kingsport bats with 3 RBI.

Logan Sutter notched the lone RBI for Johnson City.

In Elizabethton, inclement weather delayed the start and forced an early end to a contest between the Flyboys and River Riders. The home team was credited with a 3-0 win in six innings.

Baker Cox (Spartanburg Methodist) had it all working on Monday night, as he allowed no hits in 6.0 innings of work. Only a pair of walks separated him from a perfect outing, as he struck out ten batters.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

State Liners 9, Ridge Runners 4