Kingsport baseball team’s new name to be announced next week

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The owner of the former Kingsport Mets franchise announced Friday that it will announce the team’s new name and branding next week.

Boyd Sports will make the announcement in a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.

This comes as the Appalachian League is transitioning from a Rookie league to a college wood bat league.

Boyd Sports also owns the Tennessee Smokies and the Appalachian League franchises in Johnson City, Elizabethton, and Greeneville.