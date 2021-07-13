Kingsport Axmen postpone game over player’s conduct

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tuesday’s doubleheader between the Kingsport Axmen and the Greeneville Flyboys has been postponed due to a Kingsport player’s conduct, according to a statement from the Axmen.

In the statement, the team announced that the player has been removed from the team.

“A player has been removed from the team for conduct of concern and violation of team rules,” the statement reads. “As we continue to evaluate the facts of the matter, we have postponed the game and will keep our fans informed.”

Earlier Tuesday evening, the team tweeted that Tuesday’s game had been postponed “due to a player personnel issue.”

Monday’s game between Kingsport and Greeneville was also postponed, but the team’s online schedule cites rain as the reason for the postponement.

The next game on Kingsport’s schedule is Thursday at Bristol.