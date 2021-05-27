Kingsport Axmen debut with ‘Squints’ star cameo

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Axmen collegiate baseball team will begin what Kingsport residents hope to be a successful career June 3.

According to a press release from the team, the Axmen, fresh to the field, will play their first game next week in Hunter Wright stadium. To celebrate the new team, fans are in for fireworks, prizes, food deals, photo giveaways and a guest appearance by Chauncy Leopardi, actor of Squints from “The Sandlot”.

On opening night, the first 2,000 fans in the gate will get a magnet schedule presented by the Tennessee Lottery.

The Summer’s first fireworks show will be on June 4, with others occurring June 19, July 4, July 17 and August 7.

On July 18 the first 1,000 fans through the gate on June 3 will receive a team photograph presented by Chantz Scott Kia.

ONE WEEK! And to kick things off, here is our promotional schedule!



As an added bonus, July 31’s Sandlot Night will feature a guest appearance by Chauncy Leopardi, who played Squints in “The Sandlot.”

The release states that Leopardi will also stay for a meet-and-greet with opportunities to sign autographs.

In addition to special events, Hunter Wright Stadium will maintain a rotating list of discounts each day:

Monday: Dollar Monday

Tuesday: Dollar Tuesday

Wednesday: All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday on June 30 – $15 park buffet

Thursday: Thirsty Thursday – $1, $2 and $3 beer deals with $1 pepsi products

The Axmen’s first game is scheduled against the Bluefield Ridge Runners.