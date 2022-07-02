JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Appalachian League is nearing the midway point of its second season in its current format. For some fans, the college wood-bat league structures is still new to them.

But, for ETSU shortstop Ashton King, the Doughboys are all he’s known the last two summers.

The Knoxville native has grown accustomed to TVA Credit Union Ballpark and some of the other things that come with being a Doughboy. Although, some things have changed from last year to this year.

There are new teammates to meet and form relationships with, despite there being a handful of familiar Blue and Gold faces in the clubhouse.

Some things remain the same – like the infielder’s approach to making the most out of his time spent at the Appalachian League level.

“Perfect your craft all year long – just trying to stay consistent with your work ethic and just trying to get better at the game every day – trying to get reps in is the big key for summer ball,” King said. “Just getting better every day so that way you’re ready to roll when school ball comes around.”

King is hoping to make another jump in the spring of 2023, as he did this past season at ETSU. He raised his batting average to .293 and his RBI total to 36, all while leading the team in doubles with 22.