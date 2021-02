JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s Appalachian League baseball team has a new nickname: the Doughboys.

“Doughboys” was a nickname for American soldiers during World War I and was used until about the 1940s.

The name has connections to Johnson City, as there is a statue named “The Spirit of the American Doughboy” located behind the baseball stadium, honoring the lives lost in World War I.

Other nicknames that were considered: Boom Squirrels, Wagon Wheels, Steam Locomotives, and Spokes.