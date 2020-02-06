1  of  13
Johnson City leaders pass resolution in support of Minor League Baseball

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Commission passed a resolution Wednesday night in support of Minor League Baseball.

Five teams in the Tri-Cities area, including the Johnson City Cardinals, could lose their affiliation with the MLB after the 2020 season if Major League Baseball’s current proposal stands.

Dozens of other MiLB teams across the country are also at risk.

The resolution calls on Tennessee’s congressional delegation, Gov. Bill Lee, and the General Assembly to take action to protect minor league teams.

