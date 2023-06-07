JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Doughboys saw a record attendance of more than 4,000 people during Tuesday’s season-opening game at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

A release from the team said a total of 4,254 fans attended the season opener, which was a 14-1 blowout over Greeneville. The game’s attendance broke the previous record from 2019.

“The fans and community are amazing here in Johnson City,” said Doughboys’ General Manager Patrick Ennis. “Their unwavering support of the Doughboys makes it fun to come to the ballpark and put on a show every night.”

Part of the show this season includes a new addition to the DoughBoys. His name is Rocky the Batdog. Rocky was delighted to retrieve the players’ bats and bring them back to the dugout, gaining roars of cheers from the grandstands each time he ran to home plate.

The team credits their bustling audience for the massive 14-1 win over Greeneville.

“The fans have always been huge for us in my time here,” Johnson City Doughboys’ manager Kevin Mahoney said. “We really appreciate the support and hope to keep bringing winning baseball to Johnson City.”

The Doughboys will be back home at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Thursday and Friday as they host the Princeton WhistlePigs. Tickets are available on jcdoughboys.com or by calling 423-461-4866.