JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Doughboys will wear special Make-A-Wish jerseys during the Friday, June 9 game against the Princeton WhislePigs.

The jerseys will be auctioned off during the game and proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish of East Tennessee.

Friday’s game will also be the first of three fireworks nights at the TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The game starts at 7 p.m.