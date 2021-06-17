Johnson City Doughboys grab win over Pulaski River Turtles, split series

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After losing to Pulaski on Tuesday, Johnson City got revenge on Wednesday with a 8-7 win over the River Turtles. The Doughboys hosted both games of the series at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.

The Doughboys broke a 4-4 tie with two runs in the 5th inning: a RBI groundout scoring Cherokee Nichols and an RBI single from Oklahoma State-product Cade Sumbler. Pulaski added a run in the 6th inning but not enough for the comeback.

Johnson City is tied with Elizabethton for 3rd place in the Appalachian League West Division, both with a 5-6 record. Pulaski is in last place in the East Division with a 3-7 mark.