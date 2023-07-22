(WJHL) – Despite locking up the Appalachian League West Division title on Friday, the Johnson City Doughboys continued to roll on the road, topping Elizabethton 9-2 on Saturday night.

ETSU’s Trevor Hanselman improved to 4-0 on the summer, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing just one earned run on one hit, while striking out four batters.

Danny Infante drove home a pair of runs for JC, while Caleb Berry (Milligan) added an RBI and a run scored in the victory.

In Bristol, the Otterbots crept close to the top of the East Division standings with an 8-4 victory over the State Liners.

Lebanon’s Matthew Buchanan took a loss on the mound for the home squad, allowing six runs, but just three of them earned. Joe Kinneberg and Daniel Contrares each drove home a run for Bristol in defeat.

OTHER SATURDAY SCORES:

Axmen 7, WhistlePigs 5 (Dobyns-Bennett’s Tanner Kilgore bats 3-for-3 with 3 RBI)

Flyboys 7, River Turtles 4