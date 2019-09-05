Johnson City Cardinals win Appy League title

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Cardinals are Appalachian League champions!

The Cards beat the Burlington Royals 8-6 in game three of the Appy League playoffs to win the league title Wednesday night.

Johnson City took a 3-1 lead in the 1st inning, but Burlington took the lead in the 3rd with a 5-3 score after getting four runs. The Cards grabbed another run in the 5th to make it a one-run game.

The Cards soared in the 7th, getting four runs and retaking the lead for the final time with a 8-6 score.

